Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFIX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $62.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,652 shares of company stock valued at $27,993,714. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

