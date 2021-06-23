Ergoteles LLC Invests $177,000 in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In related news, EVP Tara L. French acquired 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133 over the last ninety days. 7.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $836.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.