Ergoteles LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 662,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.52. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

