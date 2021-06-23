Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after buying an additional 222,744 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,479,000 after buying an additional 213,899 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $7,289,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $6,349,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of WIRE opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.