Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Shares in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MACQU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the first quarter worth $315,000.

MACQU stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

