Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 21,800 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $497,000.

Shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

