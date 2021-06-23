Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCRNU. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $11,636,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $6,539,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,751,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $1,368,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

