Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

NYSE:ESS opened at $305.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

