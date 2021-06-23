Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

