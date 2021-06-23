Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $355,056.53 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $355,056.53 and approximately $19,819.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.64 or 0.05892019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00119366 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,383,567 coins and its circulating supply is 183,354,154 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

