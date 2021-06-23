Etherparty (FUEL) Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $828,964.81 and approximately $75,874.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.05 or 0.00626942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039951 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

