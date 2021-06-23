Eugene Farrell Sells 22,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,474,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,040,480.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 135,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

