Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $116.25

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.25 and last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

