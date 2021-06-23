Evertz Technologies Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

TSE:ET opened at C$15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.14. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.44.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,954,690.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.