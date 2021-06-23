Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $150.51 and last traded at $157.50. Approximately 248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23.

Get Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.