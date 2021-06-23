Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.63. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.62, with a volume of 16,188 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$417.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$118.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.89%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

