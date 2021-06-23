Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $566.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $8.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $13.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,925. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.92.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

