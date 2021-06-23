Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXE shares. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

TSE EXE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,641. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$8.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$306.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

