Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Funds LLC

Cypress Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 4.8% of Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fair Isaac worth $50,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.58. 2,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,790. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,348 shares of company stock valued at $25,537,617 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.