Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.21

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 41282301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $916.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.75.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.