Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 697,313 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 697,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.75% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter worth $361,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

