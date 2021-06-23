Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 97.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157,695 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.82% of Trinseo worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSE opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.64. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

