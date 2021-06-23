Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 609,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,734 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $19,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,052 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $62,224,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

