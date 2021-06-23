Federated Hermes Inc. Has $19.21 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

