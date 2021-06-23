Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,587 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.