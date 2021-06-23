FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx stock opened at $297.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

