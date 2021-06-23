Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002923 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $88.63 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00115792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00158726 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,668.20 or 0.99545259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002475 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

