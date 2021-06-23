Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives GBX 8,346.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of LON FERG traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 9,840 ($128.56). The company had a trading volume of 283,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,195. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,998 ($130.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,475.72.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

