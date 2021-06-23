Fetch.ai (FET) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.62 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $147.04 million and approximately $25.62 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00642388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00076919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

