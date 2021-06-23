Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $414,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

