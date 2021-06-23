First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Capital were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of -0.05. First Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 28.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

