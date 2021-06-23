First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $22,890,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

