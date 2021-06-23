FLETA Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLETA has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. FLETA has a market cap of $11.17 million and $2.07 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00055486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.50 or 0.00644519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00040936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079290 BTC.

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

