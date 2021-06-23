Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

