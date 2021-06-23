Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

FLYW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $37.12 on Monday. Flywire has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $37.70.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

