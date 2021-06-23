FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FMC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after buying an additional 18,510 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.88. 13,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

