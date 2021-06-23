Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

FWONA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,531. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

