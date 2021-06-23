Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

FTV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.59. 3,251,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. Fortive has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

