Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 51,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 98,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $98,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $785,000.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

