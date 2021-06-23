Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Forward Air by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

