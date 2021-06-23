FOX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,357 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,131% compared to the typical daily volume of 354 put options.

FOX stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FOX will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,311,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after acquiring an additional 850,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

