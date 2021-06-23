FOX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,357 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the average daily volume of 354 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.