Fractal 1-Day Volume Tops $194,746.00 (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $194,746.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00114289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,813.13 or 0.99778675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002468 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

