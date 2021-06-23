Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $265.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.