Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.60.

TSE:FRU opened at C$9.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.19 and a 52 week high of C$9.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,417.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

