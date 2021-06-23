freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.80

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

FRTAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

