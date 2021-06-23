Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 832.92 ($10.88). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 828.60 ($10.83), with a volume of 523,740 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,065 ($13.91).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,685.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.