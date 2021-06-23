Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FRD traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 111,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

