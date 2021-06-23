FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Trading 0.1% Higher

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.90. 7,927 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 6,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

