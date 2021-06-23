Fusible (FUSII) Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $301,198.98 and $841.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fusible has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00158434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.69 or 0.99757209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

